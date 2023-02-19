Michael Cole takes a cheeky jibe at Tony Khan at WWE Elimination Chamber

SmackDown commentator Michael Cole took a subtle jibe at AEW President and CEO Tony Khan at WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Last night on the blue brand, popular combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani made his debut for the promotion.

One of the main reasons the Canadian journalist was featured on the show was because the show was in Montreal, and he was hyping the crowd for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and hometown hero Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

Moments after Helwani showed up on the show, Tony Khan took to Twitter to share his honest thoughts about him. He called Ariel Helwani a fraud and compared him to Tony Schiavone.

"You're a fraud @arielhelwani. You're as legitimate of a reporter as @tonyschiavone24. #AEWRampage," Tony Khan tweeted.

Helwani responded to Khan by thanking him for watching the show and calling him a 'snowman.' The AEW CEO replied by wishing the Canadian good luck with 'unbiased' journalism.

"Good luck with the unbiased journalism," Khan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

During the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Ariel Helwani was once again in the crowd along with UFC legend George Saint Pierre.

Michael Cole introduced Helwani as an unbiased journalist and followed it by taking a subtle shot at Tony Khan, referencing the AEW CEO's interview with the combat sports journalist that the Canadian referred to as 'most frustrating.'

"The unbiased, world-renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani who asks all the hard questions whether you want to answer them or not!" Michael Cole said.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Yep, that's our guy!



#WWEChamber "The unbiased, world renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani who asks all the hard questions whether you want to answer them or not!" - Michael ColeYep, that's our guy! "The unbiased, world renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani who asks all the hard questions whether you want to answer them or not!" - Michael ColeYep, that's our guy! 🐐#WWEChamber https://t.co/w2VIGhrUEh

Helwani is at the event, cheering for The Native Son Sami Zayn.

What was your reaction to Michael Cole taking a shot at the AEW President? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes