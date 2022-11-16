"Could be doing this at 'Mania" - Twitter reacts to the remote possibility of a dream rematch between AJ Styles and 5-time WWE World Champion

Fans on Twitter have made it clear they want to see a rematch between AJ Styles and Bryan Danielson in WWE.

Danielson remains one of professional wrestling's greatest today, with the AEW star having previously held world titles in WWE and Ring of Honor. Whether it be against Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley or John Cena, the American Dragon has a backlog of classics to make anyone blush.

He is currently flying the flag of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, having established the faction alongside Moxley and William Regal earlier this year. But his run in AEW has many detractors, with some believing that he should have won the world championship by now.

After a video of one of Bryan's battles with AJ Styles resurfaced on Twitter, fans were calling for him to return to WWE for another bout. The user below, for example, lamented the fact that Bryan could have been wrestling Styles at WrestleMania if he hadn't made the switch.

Wrestle Stan @WrestleStan22



But he wants to rot in AEW



Just take the f#cking Saudi money Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow AJ Styles & Bryan Danielson give us MAT WRESTLING GOLD - ROH (11.09.2002) AJ Styles & Bryan Danielson give us MAT WRESTLING GOLD - ROH (11.09.2002)https://t.co/vdB86d5vPK Could be doing this at 'ManiaBut he wants to rot in AEWJust take the f#cking Saudi money twitter.com/PuroresuFlow/s… Could be doing this at 'ManiaBut he wants to rot in AEW Just take the f#cking Saudi money twitter.com/PuroresuFlow/s…

Michael Corvis @Michael_Corvis Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow AJ Styles & Bryan Danielson give us MAT WRESTLING GOLD - ROH (11.09.2002) AJ Styles & Bryan Danielson give us MAT WRESTLING GOLD - ROH (11.09.2002)https://t.co/vdB86d5vPK Two of the best of their generation. Two of the best still doing it today. Two of the best ever. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s… Two of the best of their generation. Two of the best still doing it today. Two of the best ever. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s…

Taco Paco @TacoLePaco @PuroresuFlow As an amateur wrestler this has me impressed honestly @PuroresuFlow As an amateur wrestler this has me impressed honestly

Steve Schofield @TwoBeatsApart @PuroresuFlow Reminds me of the opening of Angle vs Benoit at Mania X7. @PuroresuFlow Reminds me of the opening of Angle vs Benoit at Mania X7.

Plenty of reactions were aimed at the fact that the pair have been such good wrestlers for so long after this bout. There may be calls for a rematch between the pair, but it's a remote possibility while they remain in opposing promotions.

Bryan Danielson will battle fellow ex-WWE stars for the Ring of Honor world title at Full Gear

While he can't face AJ Styles, Danielson will at least compete at the upcoming Full Gear event against fellow former WWE stars Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH title.

The match comes after Jericho defeated Claudio for the title during the war between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club. Bryan later challenged for the title in Canada but would lose via interference from Daniel Garcia.

After Claudio secured the pin over Le Champion in tag team action, the challenge was made by the BCC for either Bryan or the Swiss Superstar to compete for the ROH title.

Rather than choose, both men have been booked to face Y2J as well as JAS star Sammy Guevara in a four-way. The four will also meet during Dynamite in a JAS vs. BCC tag contest.

Would you like to see Bryan Danielson take on AJ Styles once more? Join the discussion in the comments below.

