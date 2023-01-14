"Could you see Tony (Khan) hugging him?" - Wrestling veteran points out absurdity of Vince McMahon forming a business partnership with AEW (Exclusive)

The Internet Wrestling Community is buzzing over the idea that Vince McMahon is planning to sell WWE. There have also been rumors that AEW CEO Tony Khan and his father are interested in buying the company. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared his honest thoughts on the notion.

Last year, the Chairman of WWE announced his retirement following the hush-money allegations. Following his departure, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became co-CEOs, while Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and led the creative team on the main roster. The company's stock also increased.

This year, Vince McMahon officially returned to power and is currently the Executive Chairman of the company. It was heavily rumored that he is highly interested in selling the company. One of the names that could be a potential buyer was AEW President Tony Khan.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the Khans purchasing WWE. He believes that if the rumors are true, then the fans will be able to see a bunch of dream matches, with Tony Khan leading the booking as well.

“If Tony and his dad buyout WWE, you may see all these guys against each other, and Tony Khan being the booker,” Dutch Mantell said. [57:29 - 57:40]

While Mantell entertained the idea, he was confident that McMahon would never sell the company to a competitor.

“Tony Khan and Vince McMahon in the same office! Could you see Tony hugging him? ‘I’m here, give me a picture, let’s take a picture, give me an autograph’ (mocking Tony Khan)…. Vince is not selling to AEW.” [58:21 - 59:06].

Dutch Mantell believes Vince McMahon blackmailed the board to return to power

While speaking on the same episode of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to power. He believed that Vince's plan was always to return to the company. Mantell mentioned that he held the company hostage just to get what he wanted.

"He blackmailed them. He says you can't make any deal at all. Unless I vote it, I vote the way you want me to vote and I'm not voting anything until I'm back in there. So, they had no choice to reinstate him I guess."

Currently, there are no deals finalized with regard to the sale of WWE.

