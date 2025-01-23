"Could've been the one to retire Cena," "He can't do anything else" - Fans are furious with top star's segment on AEW Dynamite

A top AEW star recently cut a promo on Dynamite. Fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the segment.

MJF has been feuding with Jeff Jarrett for the past few weeks. It all started when The Last Outlaw said he wanted to win the AEW World Championship one last time before he retired. The Devil then came up with an interesting offer. He offered to help Jarrett win the title in exchange for the first shot. However, Double J quickly turned down his offer.

Last week on Dynamite, MJF and Jeff Jarrett came face to face again. This time they exchanged some personal words towards each other. The segment got heated and ended when the Last Outlaw attacked Maxwell.

This week on Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman demanded an apology from Jarrett and called Double J senile for thinking he could win a World Title in 2025. The Salt of the Earth also explained that he offered to help Jarrett because he thought Double J would be easy to manipulate and defeat for the title.

Fans were unhappy with the segment with many suggesting he should've gone to WWE. Check out some of the reactions below:

Jeff Jarrett commented on his segment with MJF from last week's episode of AEW Dynamite

Last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF and Jeff Jarrett got into a verbal altercation. Maxwell criticized Jarrett's wife, Karen Jarrett, referencing her previous marriage to Kurt Angle.

Double J retaliated by referencing the character of The Devil's girlfriend. During the segment, both men said hurtful things to each other. The Salt of the Earth even accused The Last Outlaw of exploiting his friendship with Owen Hart, which resulted in a physical altercation between both men.

Speaking on his My World with Jeff Jarret podcast, Double J said that he's not afraid to get down and dirty with Maxwell on the mic if he has to. He also claimed that the former AEW World Champion has lost his way.

"I was you because you were you. We have both talked offline; we really believe he is an incredible talent, but I think he’s lost his way. The one-hit wonder line stuck, and to me, it’s more appropriate than I thought, but I said it almost tongue in cheek. But man, I believe he’s lost his way," he added. [H/T: Ring Side News]

It will be interesting to see when MJF and Jeff Jarrett will finally throw down in the ring.

