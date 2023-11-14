"Cry more," "What did you honestly expect" - Fans react after Michael Cole throws shade at AEW during WWE RAW

The AEW/WWE dynamics are being discussed on social media, and that's because of a wrestling commentator. Wrestling commentators have several responsibilities, and one of them is to follow the company line. News rarely comes out of a commentary of a match, but when it does, it's all over social media. And the latest commentator to experience that is Micheal Cole, who's been providing commentary on WWE matches for decades now.

On the latest episode of RAW, Cole, while talking about Cody Rhodes, spoke about his first match in WWE and also made a reference to his time in the Jacksonville-based company, but did not really use the wrestling promotion's name, causing a flurry on social media.

Fans were quick to react to the shade thrown in the post.

AEW President Tony Khan's social media posts about WWE's entities have been disrespectful

Tony Khan has earlier taken potshots at various WWE entities during what was termed the Tuesday Night Ratings War when AEW Dynamite collided with WWE's NXT, and the former lost. With the loss, Khan tweeted posts that targeted Vince McMahon, Triple H, and even Shawn Michaels.

The relationship between Tony Khan's company and WWE has been nothing if hot and cold, and Cody Rhodes is one of the personalities who jumped ship. The American Nightmare was earlier been in WWE from 2006 to 2016. He signed up with AEW in 2019 and was with them until 2022. He returned to WWE in 2022 and is having a dream run there. Hunter, the Chief Content Officer of WWE, once had some harsh words to say about AEW.

What do you think? Is this a cold war between the two companies? Tell us in the comments section.

