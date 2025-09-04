  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Hangman Page
  • Current AEW champion comments on the possibility of forming a faction with Hangman Page and another notable name

Current AEW champion comments on the possibility of forming a faction with Hangman Page and another notable name

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 04, 2025 08:40 GMT
AEW Hangman Page
AEW star on faction with Hangman Page (Source-AEW on X)

A current champion in AEW reflected on the possibility of forming a faction with the World Champion Hangman Page and another popular star. The question was raised because all three stars have somewhat similar characters.

Ad

The current AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido commented on a potential faction with Hangman Page and Bryan Keith. While holding the ROH World title, Bandido also won the All Elite World tag title alongside Brody King at Forbidden Door 2025. His onscreen character happens to be the 'Most wanted outlaw,' which is straight from the wild west.

Similarly, Hangman Page is also known as 'The Cowboy,' and Bryan Keith is called 'Bounty Hunter,' which reminds fans of the wild west era of Cowboys. Bandido was asked about possibly forming a 'Cowboys' faction alongside Hangman and Bryan Keith.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During an interview with VICE, Bandido said that he is open to forming the faction, and he also talked to Bryan Keith about that:

"That’s amazing. You know, that will really work for that business. I’m really open to do that probably in the future. We don’t know, who knows? But yeah, I was talking with Bryan and he said, ‘yeah, that will be, money, bro.’ That’s amazing. So hopefully one day we can do that." [H/T VICE]
Ad
Ad

AEW star on winning the World Tag Team Championship

At Forbidden Door 2025, the AEW stars Bandido and Brody King won the World Tag Team Championship by defeating the Hurt Syndicate and FTR in a three-way tag encounter.

In the same interview, Bandido opened up on his title win and his relationship with Brody King:

"That feels unbelievable. You know, it’s amazing. It’s crazy for me and for Brody too; we are very happy. We have eight years, nine years now, we know each other. So when somebody say, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be with Brody,’ I told him, ‘Hey, this is our opportunity to show all the people how our relation is together.’ It’s crazy. It’s amazing!" [H/T VICE]
Ad

Only time will tell what's next for Brodido as the AEW World tag team champions.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications