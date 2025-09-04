Current AEW champion comments on the possibility of forming a faction with Hangman Page and another notable name

A current champion in AEW reflected on the possibility of forming a faction with the World Champion Hangman Page and another popular star. The question was raised because all three stars have somewhat similar characters.The current AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido commented on a potential faction with Hangman Page and Bryan Keith. While holding the ROH World title, Bandido also won the All Elite World tag title alongside Brody King at Forbidden Door 2025. His onscreen character happens to be the 'Most wanted outlaw,' which is straight from the wild west.Similarly, Hangman Page is also known as 'The Cowboy,' and Bryan Keith is called 'Bounty Hunter,' which reminds fans of the wild west era of Cowboys. Bandido was asked about possibly forming a 'Cowboys' faction alongside Hangman and Bryan Keith.During an interview with VICE, Bandido said that he is open to forming the faction, and he also talked to Bryan Keith about that:&quot;That’s amazing. You know, that will really work for that business. I’m really open to do that probably in the future. We don’t know, who knows? But yeah, I was talking with Bryan and he said, ‘yeah, that will be, money, bro.’ That’s amazing. So hopefully one day we can do that.&quot; [H/T VICE]AEW star on winning the World Tag Team ChampionshipAt Forbidden Door 2025, the AEW stars Bandido and Brody King won the World Tag Team Championship by defeating the Hurt Syndicate and FTR in a three-way tag encounter. In the same interview, Bandido opened up on his title win and his relationship with Brody King:&quot;That feels unbelievable. You know, it’s amazing. It’s crazy for me and for Brody too; we are very happy. We have eight years, nine years now, we know each other. So when somebody say, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be with Brody,’ I told him, ‘Hey, this is our opportunity to show all the people how our relation is together.’ It’s crazy. It’s amazing!&quot; [H/T VICE]Only time will tell what's next for Brodido as the AEW World tag team champions.