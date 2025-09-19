Current AEW champion heaps praise on The Miz and John Cena

A current champion in AEW highly praised the WWE Superstars, John Cena and The Miz. The star also admitted that he strives to achieve the level that Cena and Miz are on.

John Cena and The Miz got praised by the current AEW TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher, for their amazing promo abilities. Cena is always known to be one of the best on the microphone, while Miz has also had so many memorable promos in his career, and fans admire him on the mic.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Kyle Fletcher admitted that he strives to achieve the level where Cena is in terms of promo abilities:

“I think the guys that I look at, even still when it comes to promos, I think every time I watch Cena, every time I watch one of his promos, I am left with the feeling of, ‘This dude is the greatest on the microphone that I have ever witnessed.’ I just have that feeling, and that’s something that I strive to achieve for that level on the mic."

Fletcher also said that he wants to be on the level of The Miz on the mic:

"The Miz was one of my guys growing up. That’s another one that I still listen to and watch and go, ‘Oh my God, he’s so good on the mic’. There are people that I probably look to, but I am trying now to not specifically draw inspiration from them. More so like, ‘Okay, how do I get to that level?’” [H/T Busted Open Radio]

John Cena's match will likely go head-to-head with AEW this Saturday

This Saturday, AEW All Out has a main show start time of 3 PM ET, whereas WWE WrestlePalooza will be live from 7 PM ET. It was recently announced that John Cena vs Brock Lesnar will kick off WrestlePalooza. Therefore, it is likely that Cena's match will start when All Out is still going on.

It remains to be seen if Cena manages to defeat The Beast Incarnate at WrestlePalooza.

