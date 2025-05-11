Current AEW champion pays tribute to Sabu after passing, shares memory about John Cena

AEW has joined the wrestling world in mourning the passing of an icon. Sabu, 60, leaves a massive legacy behind, and current ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara has shared a memory of watching him wrestle John Cena.

Like many modern young wrestlers, Sammy Guevara grew up watching WWE's Ruthless Aggression era. While Guevara may not have been able to watch the legend during his heyday in Japan and ECW, he vividly remembers seeing Sabu during his 2006-2007 stint with WWE.

The Spanish God took to X/Twitter today to pay tribute to the hardcore icon. He shared a memory of watching Sabu put John Cena through a table and posted a picture of himself performing the ECW alum's signature gesture on the Jericho Cruise.

Check out the AEW star's post below:

"RIP SABU Watching you put Cena through a table blew little kid me’s mind 🤯 rest easy Legend!"

AEW's Taz shares touching tribute to Sabu

Sammy Guevara wasn't the only AEW star to pay tribute to the legendary Sabu. The hardcore icon's former rival, Taz, also shared a story about him after his passing.

Taz posted a video of himself talking about their time together in ECW. He mentioned that Sabu had a big heart and did a lot to boost Taz's career:

"We both debuted for ECW in 1993 in the ECW Arena against each other. Many know that, but what you don't know, he was the guy who was getting the big push. He was gonna be, Heyman wanted to push the heck out of him and rightfully so. My job was to come in for one match and wrestle him and put him over and Sabu didn't have to let me do anything in that match. He could've just....it was about him, not about me. And he was so grateful to me and I'll never forget it."

He went on to praise the legend and said that he would miss him immensely. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to Sabu's family and friends during this difficult time.

