AEW announces Chris Jericho will get a massive title shot

AEW has announced a major title match involving Chris Jericho. The Ocho has had his sights set on the tag team championship for some time, and it seems like the opportunity to take them has arrived.

The current AEW World Tag Team Champions, Big Bill and Ricky Starks, challenged Jericho and his tag team partner Sammy Guevara to a Street Fight at the ninth edition of Battle of the Belts. Starks also promised to destroy Guevara in their upcoming bout on Dynamite.

Starks and Big Bill had been feuding with the team of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega - also known as the Golden Jets - who defeated the Young Bucks at Full Gear 2023 to become the number-one contenders for the tag titles.

The match was supposed to be held at World's End but was canceled after Kenny Omega announced his indefinite hiatus due to a diagnosis of diverticulitis.

Jericho and Guevara reunited on the road to World's End. At the pay-per-view, the Spanish God pinned the Absolute to win an eight-person tag match where he teamed with Jericho, Darby Allin, and Sting against Starks, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konosuke Takeshita.

Battle of the Belts IX is set to take place on January 13, 2024. The show will air after Collision.

Ricky Starks commented on 1st anniversary of memorable AEW Dynamite moment

Almost a year since he helped create one of the most notable promo battles in Dynamite history, Ricky Starks acknowledged that the moment still resides within him.

A week before his World Championship match against former AEW World Champion MJF at the 2022 Winter is Coming, Friedman and Starks engaged in an absolute war of words, which made for a fiery segment on Dynamite.

Friedman derided Starks as a rip-off of The Rock and claimed the latter was not on his level. Ricky responded with a blistering critique of Maxwell's attire, frequent recourse to cheap heat, and disregard for the responsibilities of a world champion.

The Salt of the Earth did not take kindly to the criticism, proceeding to low-blow Starks, who fought off the attack by spearing Friedman. The Absolute One would fail to win the World Championship at Winter is Coming. He currently holds the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Big Bill.

