Current AEW star opens up about Hangman Page’s drastic character change (Exclusive)

A top AEW star recently gave his thoughts about Hangman Page's character change, and his statements could intrigue fans.
In a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Sammy Guevara offered his perspective on the seemingly constant state of anger displayed by Hangman Adam Page these days. When asked why Hangman always seemed angry, the ROH World Tag Team Champion heaped praise on the veteran:
"I don't know, but I'll tell you it makes for great television. Hangman is one of the MVPs of this place as well, you know. He's an AEW OG, and he's one of those guys that's part of the heart and soul of this place. There are a few of us that I feel like are the heart and soul of, ultimately, when you dig deep into what this place is, and Hangman's definitely a part of that, and I think he's awesome and anytime he's on, especially if he's talking, I'm watching." [ 5:26 - 5:59 ]
Guevara admitted that Page had developed anger issues and hoped that he could find peace soon:
"Yeah, he definitely does [have anger issues], you know, and I'm sure he has his reasons, and hopefully you know after this match with Ospreay may be those issues can come to a close." [6:16 - 6:28 ]
Sammy Guevara and his partner Dustin Rhodes, collectively known as the Sons of Texas, will take on The Hurt Syndicate members Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing.
You can check out his comments below:
Sammy Guevara teases major happening at AEW Double or Nothing
Sammy Guevara recently sparked speculation ahead of Double or Nothing 2025 with a bold tease that may not sit well with their tag team opponents, The Hurt Syndicate.
In a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Spanish God hinted at the possibility of unifying the ROH and AEW World Tag Team Championships should he and partner Dustin Rhodes win their title match against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin at the upcoming PPV.
"Maybe we walk out with both sets of belts. Maybe we unify them. Maybe we make a new belt. Either way, we’re ready,” Guevara said [H/T PWInsider]
Only time will tell who walks out of AEW Double or Nothing with the World Tag Team Championship around their waists.
