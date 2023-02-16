Current AEW star's real-life brother makes his debut 

AEW might not have a Performance Center, but the promotion has managed to entice many aspiring pro wrestlers. During the recent AEW DARK, former ROH Champion Bandido's brother, Gravity, made his debut against Kip Sabian.

Information about Gravity's wrestling history isn't well recorded online, as there are claims that he began his career back in 2020, while according to other websites like ProFightDB, his first recorded bout was in January 2022.

Despite this, it's been confirmed that Gravity is indeed the younger brother of former ROH World Champion Bandido. The prospective star was unfortunately not successful in his debut AEW match, but he might have just impressed the right people backstage.

It's currently unclear if he has already been picked up by AEW or if he was simply given a chance to prove himself, or if the bout could have been his official tryout for the promotion.

Bandido has notably not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since January 18th where he lost against Bryan Danielson during the latter star's long feud with reigning World Champion MJF.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Why were prominent Mexican-born stars absent when AEW recently had a show in El Paso, Texas?

Many wrestling fans associate El Paso with Eddie Guerrero due to the legacy he left behind. When a promotion hosts a show in the city, the audience will almost always lose their minds over Mexican-born stars or simply homages paid to Guerrero.

Pencil Neck Geek @ineed2pi Bryan Danielson vs Rush



AEW Dynamite (8.2.2023)

El Paso, Texas Bryan Danielson vs Rush AEW Dynamite (8.2.2023)El Paso, Texas https://t.co/i3IuneqpZl

Konosuke Takeshita recently got some flak from Konnan for paying homage to Eddie, but many fans wondered where The Lucha Brothers and Bandido were. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, these stars were suffering from visa issues that have yet to be resolved.

"There’s visa issues, and it’s all through wrestling right now. WWE’s finally cleared it up. But so many of these people have had issues coming in, and right now… here you are in El Paso, Texas, and Bandido, Fenix and Pentagon would have been over like crazy on this show." (H/T WrestlePurists)

Hopefully, the stars will have their issues resolved soon, as fans have been criticizing Tony Khan for not utilizing Bandido more since signing him. Unfortunately, with a stacked roster, there's no guarantee that any of the absent stars will be getting television exposure anytime soon.

