Current AEW star "shocked" by Dolph Ziggler's WWE release

An AEW star was shocked by former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler's WWE release. The star in question is none other than Thunder Rosa.

Ziggler was one of the biggest names to be released by WWE on September 21, 2023, and his release sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa was also surprised by this decision.

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa opened up about her initial reaction to Ziggler's departure from WWE.

“That’s the one that I was the most shocked [by]. First of all, he’s like the nicest human being. I’ve seen him a couple times at the airport and he remembers your name. He’s super sweet. For me, it was one of those guys that I never thought that [WWE] were going to let go because he always played ball,” Rosa said.

Furthermore, she also praised The Showoff's work ethic and in-ring ability:

“For me, when I used to watch him, one of the things that I really enjoy as a worker is how impeccable his work was, and how great he makes all his opponents look the way that he sold, the way that he told the story. He seemed to have fun [with] what he was doing, regardless if it was little or not too much. Every time that he had an opportunity, he ran with it, and he did what he needed to do.” [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

The two-time World Heavyweight Champion had been with the company for 19 years.

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler's brother

Ryan Nemeth teased his arrival in AEW

Wrestling fans are still shocked after the release of former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler.

Last week, days before his release, AEW star Ryan Nemeth teased Ziggler's potential arrival to Tony Khan's promotion.

Check out his tweet below:

Even John Cena paid a heartfelt tribute to Ziggler following his surprising WWE departure.

