Current AEW star and top champion react to being praised by Seth Rollins following All Out 

Seth Rollins took to Twitter to praise a host of matches that took place recently, including the AEW tag team showdown featuring Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed.

Anthony Bowens and Swerve Strickland were in the opposing corners at the All Out pay-per-view as their respective teams put together an incredible tag team bout.

Eventually, it was Strickland and his tag team partner, Keith Lee, who retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Despite a valiant effort from The Acclaimed, they are yet to win their first titles in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Taking to Twitter, Bowens reacted to Rollins praising the World Tag Team Championship Match from All Out. The Acclaimed member wrote:

"EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED."

Tony Khan teased a rematch between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

In the aftermath of All Out, Tony Khan teased the idea of a potential rematch between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed.

Speaking during the media scrum, Khan mentioned that he is open to the idea of doing a rematch between the two teams in New York.

"I personally think, with Grand Slam coming up, I can’t imagine a better match for New York than, hypothetically, a rematch between Keith & Swerve vs. The Acclaimed," said Tony Khan.

An official announcement regarding the rematch is yet to be announced. Interestingly enough, there is a possibility that Swerve In Our Glory will turn heel heading into Grand Slam, considering the reaction they received in Chicago.

Strickland and Lee won the AEW World Tag Team Championship by beating The Young Bucks in a three-way match also involving Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

This was their second successful title defense, having previously beaten Private Party on an episode of Rampage.

