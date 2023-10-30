Current champion lobbies MJF for partnership ahead of huge Dynamite clash

Despite his big win at AEW Collision last night, MJF might be in trouble come Wednesday when Bullet Club Gold finally gets him in the ring. Friedman has received offers of help but has refused them all so far. The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens recently took to social media and asked him to reconsider.

MJF is one of the busiest men in pro wrestling at the moment, and his workload is about to get even heavier. The AEW World Champion is hot off a highly acclaimed singles match against Kenny Omega at last night's Collision, but is now heading into an eight-man tag team match against Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns. As of this moment, the AEW World Champion has no partners to back him up.

The Acclaimed previously offered their services to Friedman. With his best friend Adam Cole still recovering from an injury, The Salt of the Earth has been intent on going it alone. However, Anthony Bowens hasn't given up.

The AEW World Trios Champion took to X today and asked MJF to pick The Acclaimed as his mystery partners for the eight-man tag team match:

"While you’re getting warmed up, can you just scissor my friend @PlatinumMax so he can move on with his life..thanks! We also saved you last week ya know, so you should probably pick us," wrote Bowens.

Bullet Club Gold's Austin Gunn taunts MJF ahead of Dynamite clash

After vanquishing Kenny Omega, The Devil has his sights set firmly on Bullet Club Gold's Jay White. The Switchblade stole Friedman's AEW World Championship belt several weeks ago, and has been parading it around on television ever since.

Following White's win over AR Fox last night on Collision, the world champion came out and attempted to take his belt back. However, The Switchblade managed to escape with it.

Taking to X, Bullet Club Gold's Austin Gunn directed a taunt at MJF, revealing that Juice Robinson is on guard duty when it comes to White's stolen title belt:

"Nice try @The_MJF, but the ROCK HARD GUARD DAWG Juice Box is always on BBB watch duty #AEWCollision belongs to the Bang Bang Gang GUNNS UP. 👆"

Who do you think The Salt of the Earth will choose as his tag team partners this Wednesday?