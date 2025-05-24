Current champion makes history outside AEW

An AEW star made history recently by achieving something no professional wrestler has ever done before outside of the squared circle. This feat brings the champion in question recognition from an entirely different world.

Ad

The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) recently acquired the artworks of AEW's Lee Moriarty. This marks the first time a painting by an active professional wrestler has entered the permanent collection of a major art institution.

Moriarty's painting gained initial attention during his debut at NADA Miami 2024, in collaboration with Orange Crush, which is a publication and platform that merges wrestling with contemporary art.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

The artwork titled "Summer Garden Selfie, 2024" is described as a strikingly intimate portrait of a luchador in a pink mask surrounded by soft foliage. It explores themes often overlooked in pro wrestling: masculinity, emotion, and introspection. It reflects Moriarty's ongoing effort to showcase wrestlers' quieter, off-stage lives through visual storytelling.

This acquisition places Moriarty's work alongside major names such as Judy Chicago and Chico da Silva as part of PAMM's latest additions.

Ad

Lee Moriarty almost became a double champion in AEW

Lee Moriarty almost became a dual titleholder earlier this year when he faced Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship on the March 8, 2025, edition of Collision.

The 15-minute match saw two stars go back and forth and delivered a gripping performance that had the crowd on their feet, chanting, "This is awesome." Ultimately, Daniel Garcia retained his title, denying Moriarty's opportunity to become a double champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

After the bout, tensions escalated when Moriarity's faction, Shane Taylor Promotions, surrounded Garcia, only to be run off by the Undisputed Kingdom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More