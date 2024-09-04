  • home icon
  • Current champion played a big role in Ricochet jumping ship from WWE to AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Sep 04, 2024 02:47 GMT
Ricochet is a former United States Champion [Image Credit: The star's Instagram]

A top AEW champion had a huge hand in bringing Ricochet into AEW from WWE. The star being discussed is International Champion Will Ospreay.

The One and Only debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion at All In. He participated in the Casino Gauntlet match and showcased his impeccable in-ring skills. He made his Dynamite debut against Kyle Fletcher in a stellar contest. Following the match, Will Ospreay confronted him, teasing a feud for the future.

Since the rumors of the former Intercontinental Champion being All Elite began, many fans talked about him facing the Aerial Assassin. The duo had wrestled before, with the most special match being the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 23 in 2016. Now that both the stars are in AEW, fans can finally witness the bout.

While speaking with CBS Sports, the former United States Champion revealed that Will Ospreay pushed the promotion to sign the former WWE Superstar to AEW.

“To see him so verbally advocate for me is awesome. I think for a long time Ricochet hasn’t had the opportunity to advocate for himself so it was really cool to have my homie do that for me," Ricochet said. [H/T - CBS Sports]
Will Ospreay says Ricochet has to earn the shot for the International Championship

The Aerial Assassin defeated MJF for the International Championship in a great contest. He then commented on the Highlight of the Night upon his arrival in AEW.

While speaking on All In's post-media scrum, Ospreay revealed that the One and Only must fight to face him.

"Man's gotta work for it, though. There is a long list of people that he's gonna have to beat before he can call out the International Champion," he said.

The International Champion will defend his title against AEW World Trios Champion PAC at All Out pay-per-view.

Edited by Angana Roy
