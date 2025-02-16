  • home icon
Current champion sends hilarious mixed message to Buddy Matthews following AEW Grand Slam: Australia

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Feb 16, 2025 20:53 GMT
Buddy Matthews [Image credit: AEW's official website]

Buddy Matthews returned to his home country for yesterday's AEW Grand Slam: Australia event. The 36-year-old challenged Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship but unfortunately came up short. After the match, Okada delivered a surprising message of respect toward his opponent, but there was a twist.

Matthews gave everything he had to dethrone The Rainmaker, but it wasn't enough. The Australian star was defeated by Okada and was seen limping from the ring after the match, sparking concern that he might have been injured.

Cameras caught up to Kazuchika Okada backstage after the bout. The Continental Champion praised Matthews before revealing that, despite everything the Hounds of Hell member had thrown at him, Buddy was still a "b*tch."

also-read-trending Trending
"Buddy, you did a good job in front of your home country. You earned my respect. But you are still b*tch," said Okada.
Buddy Matthews paid homage to Rhea Ripley at AEW Grand Slam: Australia

Buddy Matthews is married to WWE's Rhea Ripley in real life, and both stars have enjoyed a homecoming in their native Australia in the past year. For Ripley, it was at Elimination Chamber 2024, where she wore an iconic black vest with an Aussie flag on the back.

Buddy Matthews returned to the Land Down Under this past weekend for AEW Grand Slam: Australia. It was a big moment for the Hounds of Hell member, who challenged Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship. Buddy made the moment even more special by wearing a vest to the ring that was almost identical to Rhea's from Elimination Chamber. The gear for both stars was made by alternative clothing brand Saints of the Undead.

A fan also referenced Buddy's marriage to Rhea at the event, holding up a sign that said "The Talented Mr. Ripley." Whether the two will ever step into the ring together remains to be seen.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
