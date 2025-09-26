Current champion sends a message to Toni Storm following AEW Women's Tag title introduction

Toni Storm recently lost her AEW Women's World Championship at All Out 2025, when she was pinned by Kris Statlander. The Timeless One has held the title a record-setting 4 times in the company. Her most recent reign lasted for a whopping 217 days, after she won it from Mariah May at All In 2024 before losing to Statlander.On the Dynamite following All Out, AEW president and co-founder, Tony Khan, announced the introduction of the new AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. Following this announcement, the Interim ROH Women's Television Champion, Mina Shirakawa, sent a message to her good friend Toni Storm on Twitter [X]She replied to the promotion's tweet regarding Khan's announcement and hinted that this would be the next step for Toni Storm after losing her World Title.&quot;We love hard and fight hard. This title is so us! Toniiiiiiiiiiii🔥🖤🔥🩷🔥🖤🔥🩷 &quot; her tweet read.It hasn't yet been announced how the inaugural winners of the Women's World Tag Team Championships would be decided, but many top teams are expected to be in contention for the belts.Former WWE star Lacey Lane makes Ring of Honor debut against AEW starFormer WWE star, Lacey Lane, fka Kayden Carter, made her in-ring debut in ROH this week. She was scheduled to face Mina Shirakawa for the interim ROH Women's Television Championship, but ultimately ended up on the losing side as Shirakawa retained the belt.The two of them were involved in an exciting match, with a lot of close calls, but Shirakawa earned the win with a figure-four leg lock. This marked a second successive title match for the Japanese star this week, as she was even involved in the main event of Dynamite this week.She faced the newly crowned Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, for her title, but ended up on the losing side before retaining her title against Lane.