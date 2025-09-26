  • home icon
  • Current champion sends a message to Toni Storm following AEW Women's Tag title introduction

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Sep 26, 2025 12:18 GMT
Toni Storm might be looking at another title in AEW. (Image via X/@AEW)
Toni Storm recently lost her AEW Women's World Championship at All Out 2025, when she was pinned by Kris Statlander. The Timeless One has held the title a record-setting 4 times in the company. Her most recent reign lasted for a whopping 217 days, after she won it from Mariah May at All In 2024 before losing to Statlander.

On the Dynamite following All Out, AEW president and co-founder, Tony Khan, announced the introduction of the new AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. Following this announcement, the Interim ROH Women's Television Champion, Mina Shirakawa, sent a message to her good friend Toni Storm on Twitter [X]

She replied to the promotion's tweet regarding Khan's announcement and hinted that this would be the next step for Toni Storm after losing her World Title.

"We love hard and fight hard. This title is so us! Toniiiiiiiiiiii🔥🖤🔥🩷🔥🖤🔥🩷 " her tweet read.

It hasn't yet been announced how the inaugural winners of the Women's World Tag Team Championships would be decided, but many top teams are expected to be in contention for the belts.

Former WWE star Lacey Lane makes Ring of Honor debut against AEW star

Former WWE star, Lacey Lane, fka Kayden Carter, made her in-ring debut in ROH this week. She was scheduled to face Mina Shirakawa for the interim ROH Women's Television Championship, but ultimately ended up on the losing side as Shirakawa retained the belt.

The two of them were involved in an exciting match, with a lot of close calls, but Shirakawa earned the win with a figure-four leg lock. This marked a second successive title match for the Japanese star this week, as she was even involved in the main event of Dynamite this week.

She faced the newly crowned Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, for her title, but ended up on the losing side before retaining her title against Lane.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

