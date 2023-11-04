Current champion suffers a surprising defeat on AEW return after over 2 months

AEW Rampage saw the return of current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. However, that return ended in defeat as he lost the triple threat match between himself, Penta, and Komander.

The triple threat match was the first match of the night, and it started hot as Penta drop-kicked Komander. Vikingo kept the match's pace, but Penta took control and slowed it down, much to the crowd's disappointment.

Komander then ate one of the most vicious chops to his chest by Penta, and that had him rocked for a while.

AAA Mega Champion Vikingo then hit Penta with a 630 senton and looked to win the match, only for Komander to break up the pin. That allowed Penta to take control of the match and hit Komander with a Fear Factor. He performed that move on top of Vikingo.

He then moved aside Vikingo and pinned Komander to get the win, thereby resulting in Vikingo losing the match upon his return.

