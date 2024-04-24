Current champion thanks AEW President Tony Khan after reaching historic milestone

ROH has seen some major changes since AEW chief Tony Khan bought the promotion in early 2022. While fans debate whether it's better or worse under the All Elite banner, one thing that has garnered praise is Athena's ROH Women's World Championship reign.

Athena won the title at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10, 2022. She's been a dominant champion and has become the de facto face of ROH throughout her reign. Now, The Minion Overlord has hit 500 days as ROH Women's World Champion.

It's a feat no other woman in the company has pulled off. In fact, there are only two men who have ever held a World Championship in ROH for a longer period: Samoa Joe from 2003 to 2004 and Nigel McGuinness from 2007 to 2009.

The company congratulated Athena after she reached the historic milestone today, and she took to X/Twitter later to give her thoughts on her time as champion. The 35-year-old thanked her opponents along with "Minion #5508," aka Tony Khan.

"Through the ups/ downs of my career, I've always just tried to be the best me possible. I wanna thank all the #PorcelainHussies that were brave enough to be broken by me and Minion #5508 aka @TonyKhan, for my show! This is my year, and we ain't letting up! #ForeverROHChamp," she wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Athena says she's "tiers above" Tony Khan's latest AEW signing

AEW President Tony Khan has been on a signing spree throughout early 2024, snatching up the top free agents from across the pro wrestling world. One of AEW's biggest acquisitions this year has been former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone.

Mone hasn't stepped into the ring since signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion, but she's tentatively set to take on TBS Champion Willow Nightingale at this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. While many were excited to get The CEO in the company, ROH Women's World Champion Athena thinks Mone isn't on her level.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, The Minion Overlord praised Mercedes and claimed that the new signee will help elevate talents like Julia Hart. However, she referred to herself as "tiers above" The CEO:

"Your Minion Overlord is just tiers above her. Tiers above her, like she’s doing great over there, we’re doing the Minion Overlord's work over here," Athena said.

Despite her harsh words, Athena has also made it known that she would like a match against Mercedes Mone. With the ROH Women's World Champion rarely seen on AEW TV, however, it's unclear when fans can expect the two to clash.