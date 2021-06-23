Current MMA Champion lays out challenge to AEW's Jake Hager

ONE heavyweight world champion, Arjan Singh Bhullar, has laid out a challenge to AEW star and member of the Inner Circle, Jake Hager.

Bhullar recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Jake Hager's recent MMA bout against Wardlow on Dynamite last week. He congratulated Hager on his victory over The Pinnacle member and proceeded to lay down a challenge for him as well.

The ONE Heavyweight Champion challenged Jake Hager to a match inside the squared circle on AEW. Bhullar also added an extra stipulation, stating that the winner gets to keep his signature mace of Hanuman and will be acknowledged as God of Wrestling.

"Hey @RealJakeHager congrats on that squash match w/Wardlow. How bout we give the fans a real fight inside the @AEW squared circle live on @tntdrama and @AEWonTNT? Bellator vs ONE. Winner gets the mace of Hanuman and the right to be called the #GodOfWrestling," said Arjan Singh Bhullar.

After dethroning Brandon Vera as the ONE Heavyweight Champion on May 15th, 2021, Bhullar had called out both WWE and AEW. The MMA star is known to be a big fan of the pro wrestling business and has previously hinted that he has eyes on both companies.

Jake Hager hasn't responded to his challenge yet. With both men holding an MMA background, a fight between the two shouldn't be ruled out.

What's next for Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite?

Jake Hager has had quite an impressive run in AEW so far. After signing the promotion in 2019, he quickly joined the Inner Circle. Hager mostly competed in tag team matches as part of the Inner Circle's feud with other factions.

He has also unsuccessfully challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW world championship last year.

Now that every member of the Inner Circle is separately settling their beef with the Pinnacle, the equation will allow Jake Hager to pursue a solo route for a while.

He can go after Miro's TNT title. Since the Bulgarian star is currently short of credible opponents, Hager can fill the spot to provide fresh match-ups to the audience.

It remains to be seen what the company will have in store for the Bellator star moving forward.

Would you like to see a match between Jake Hager and Arjan Singh Bhullar? Do you think AEW should push Hager as a solo competitor? Sound off in the comment section below.

