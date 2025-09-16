Current WWE star calls Anna Jay “sister from another mister”

  • home icon
By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 16, 2025 15:53 GMT
Anna Jay [Image taken from AEW's Instagram]

A current WWE star caught fans off guard recently after she sent a message to AEW's Anna Jay, calling her "sister from another mister."

Anna Jay has been a part of AEW for many years now as a prominent face in the promotion's women's division. The 27-year-old is widely known for being one-half of the popular tag team Tay-Jay alongside Tay Melo. The duo recently reunited after Melo returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion after being away from the company for almost two years. While Jay hasn't had much TV time in All Elite Wrestling recently, fans online were surprised to see her with WWE star Karmen Petrovic.

Petrovic, who competes on WWE's NXT and Evolve brands, shared a photo of her and Jay together on X, along with an intriguing message.

"sister from another mister 👯‍♀️😜", wrote Karmen
The photo indicates that, despite working for rival promotions, Petrovic and Jay seem to have maintained a deep friendship.

Anna Jay enjoys quality time with Jack Perry amid his absence from AEW

Jack Perry has not been seen in AEW since November 2024, and despite reports of him being backstage at some recent shows, the scapegoat remains on hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Amid his absence, the former TNT champion was seen with his girlfriend, Jay.

Jay and Perry are a real-life couple who made their relationship public in June 2021. Earlier this year, Jay was seen in a photo with Perry alongside Gilbert Boyas at the Scyamore Inn. Gilbert shared the image on Instagram, which Anna reshared on her stories.

While fans wait with bated breath for Jack Perry to return to AEW programming, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan will have planned for the Scapegoat and if it could potentially involve sharing screen space with his real-life girlfriend, Jay.

Edited by Karan Raj
