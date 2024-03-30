While wrestlers moving along rosters is not new, one former WWE superstar has stoked some fires, saying she is open to training with AEW wrestlers.

That wrestler is Natayla, from the legendary Hart Family, and daughter of legend Jim Neidhart. According to Fightful, Natalya has no qualms about having AEW wrestlers train at The Dungeon, the wrestling school run by members of the Hart family:

"Natalya: If You Love Wrestling And Have A Passion For It, We Welcome You At The Dungeon Regardless Of Promotion" The post read.

AEW has several ex-WWE wrestlers on their roster. Two of the biggest names in AEW, CM Punk and Jade Cargill have made their way to the Stamford-based company. Of course, Punk was earlier signed with the company until he left the company under controversial circumstances in 2014.

Wrestlers nowadays show their support for each other, even if they are different franchises. Recently, when Sasha Banks made her debut in AEW as Mercedes Mone, several female WWE wrestlers were in the arena.

Natalya returns to WWE programming after more than 600 days

Natalya is one of the few professional wrestlers who holds not one, but several Guinness Book of World Records including most wins and most WrestleMania matches.

And to everyone's shock, the iconic wrestler returned to programming on NXT and had a brutal beat-down match with Lola Vice. Natayla replied to Vice's open challenge and then defeated her in her first match in more than 600 days.

It's pretty rare for icons to make their way to NXT and they do it only when it's a major scenario. Last year, The Undertaker and John Cena made special appearances on an episode of NXT that coincided with AEW's Dynamite.

With Natalya making her presence felt in NXT, it remains to be seen whether she plans to join a feud or a storyline.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Will AEW and WWE ever collaborate? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion