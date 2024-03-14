"Sisterhood" - Fans erupt as Bayley and WWE stars get spotted in the crowd at AEW Big Business for Mercedes Mone's debut

Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business. Bayley and other WWE stars, like Naomi and Tamina, were in attendance to witness their former colleague's debut.

The CEO opened the show by addressing the Boston crowd with an emotional speech. Mone made her second appearance during the main event when she came to the aid of Willow Nightingale against Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

AEW was not allowed to broadcast clips of Bayley, Naomi, and Tamina on television given the trio is affiliated with WWE. But this didn’t stop the wrestling universe from capturing the Stamford-based female wrestlers on their cameras.

With the pictures of WWE Superstars going viral on social media, several fans commented on their presence at AEW’s special show. Many people lauded them for being there to support their ex-colleague, Mone.

Check out some of the top comments below:

Bully Ray praises Tony Khan for Mercedes Mone’s booking on Dynamite: Big Business

During the recent edition of Busted Open, Bully Ray praised Tony Khan for booking Mercedes Mone’s AEW debut wisely. The veteran wrestler lauded the AEW honcho for not testing fans' patience by delaying her segment.

The former WWE Champion opened the show to a massive pop from the live audience.

"Mercedes hopefully kicked this show off really hot for them, with a strong number in which people stuck around. It's a very smart way to open the show. I mean, people kind of knew that she was debuting tonight. If you did, you got what you wanted right off the bat. Smart move by Tony Khan. He did not keep the fan base waiting. He didn't keep the fan base at home waiting, but most importantly, he didn't keep the people in the arena sitting on their hands and waiting," he said.

Mercedes Mone is scheduled to make her next appearance at next week’s Wednesday Night Dynamite, which will take place at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

