Current WWE Superstar lays down challenge to Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega has been out of action since last December due to a fatal medical condition. Amidst his absence, he recently received a challenge from current WWE Superstar Xavier Woods.

Despite being absent from the TV, The Cleaner is very much active on the internet, especially Twitch. In addition, he is also good friends with New Day's Xavier Woods, and the two often playfully taunt each other on social media.

The former King of the Ring recently flexed his Capcom games collection on X (formerly Twitter), which drew a sarcastic response from Kenny Omega. The host of UpUpDownDown then challenged the former AEW World Champion to a video game match, highlighting that he could have an online duel with him despite his current condition.

"Kenneth! Even though the rest of you is broken, at least your hands still work. So feel free to come get ran through when this collection drops," The New Day wrote.

Update on Kenny Omega's health

Last year in December, Kenny Omega found out that he has diverticulis. Therefore, he immediately went on a hiatus to treat his illness. He also went under the knife for the same.

In a report, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Omega's road to recovery will be long. The Cleaner has started his training but has experienced a lot of pain while doing so. That is why he'll probably be absent from AEW for a little longer.

However, The Best Bout Machine has reassured the fans that he will return once his fully healed. On his last AEW appearance that came on AEW Dynamite, he addressed his future in the Jacksonville-based company.

Omega promised his fans that he will find his way back to the ring, no matter how long it takes him for him to get better. The last time fans saw Kenny wrestling a match was on the December 5 edition of AEW Collision, where he defeated Ethan Page.

