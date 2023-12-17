Current WWE Superstar namedropped during AEW Collision

Earlier tonight, one of the top WWE Superstars was namedropped during AEW Collision. This occurred during a Continental Classic match between Claudio Castagnoli and Andrade El Idolo. The star in question is Shinsuke Nakamura.

He was mentioned while talking about the history of Andrade and how he worked to become the wrestler he is today. Kevin Kelly briefly talked about this on commentary.

He talked about how the WWE Superstar faced the luchador when he was known as La Sombra for CMLL. The two faced each other several times for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. Andrade was the man to end Shinsuke Nakamura's reign as the longest title holder in history. To this day, the record has not been broken.

After going at it several more times for the title, the two would then meet a few years later in NXT. Although they never had an official feud on the brand, they would share the ring with one another during house shows.

They also met a few more times on the WWE main roster, in the Royal Rumble match, and on SmackDown.

