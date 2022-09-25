"Maybe get them to come to NXT" - 10-time champion teases his sons' move to WWE under Triple H following AEW exit

D-Von Dudley has confirmed that his sons Terrell and Terrence Hughes have finished up with AEW and that he hopes they can switch to WWE's NXT brand.

The pair of second-generation stars have worked with AEW since November 2020, making appearances on Dark: Elevation. They never earned a victory with the promotion, losing against FTR and Jurassic Express, and last appeared in July this year against the Varsity Blondes.

Speaking about his sons with The A2theK Wrestling Show, D-Von said that he felt WWE would suit them better under Triple H's regime.

"They’re no longer doing things with AEW. We’re trying to maybe get them to come to NXT and to start doing their thing over here there now, which would be great. I’m excited about it, they’re excited about it. They just need to polish up on a couple of things, then we’re bringing them in. I think they’ll be ready when the time comes, when the opportunity is given, I’ll make sure they’ll be NXT-ready. I don’t think AEW will be the right fit for them. I think they know that, so we’re all on the same page. I think that WWE now is the right place for them, especially with (Triple H) in charge." [H/T WrestleTalk]

The young tag team will have large shoes to fill, with their father being one-half of the Dudley Boyz. Alongside Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von has held the WWE tag titles nine times. He currently works with NXT as a coach and producer.

They aren't the only stars to leave AEW in pursuit of a WWE career recently

Triple H's appointment as Chief Content Officer within WWE has shaken up the wrestling world of late. Perhaps one of the more sizeable changes has been the recent reports that WWE has reached out to multiple All-Elite names about potentially switching allegiances.

While names like Swerve and FTR appear to have rebuffed advances from the promotion, one talent that has been speculated as having his head turned is Malakai Black.

Black was released from the promotion earlier this month. Increasingly since his departure, reports have emerged that Black had been contacted by WWE too and is now expected to make his return when possible.

