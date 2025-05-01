Dakota Kai's new look breaks the internet, stunned AEW star reacts

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai recently unveiled her new look amid her absence from the ring, drawing positive reactions from fans and pro wrestlers. AEW star Willow Nightingale also responded to Kai's post.

Ad

Dakota Kai has been out of action since her last match on Main Event in March, when she defeated Ivy Nile. In a post on X, Kai recently wrote that she missed wrestling and confirmed that she was not hurt.

Amid her absence from WWE TV, Kai recently took to her Instagram handle to reveal her new hairdo, which made her look almost unrecognizable. The Damage CTRL member also shared the following message in her post's caption:

Ad

Trending

"Surprise haha. In 2020, I had to cut all my natural hair to an inch 😳 I had been straightening and bleaching the sh!t out of my hair since high school and it took its toll. I never loved my curly hair because I didn’t know how to look after it and I got teased for it growing up. @herhandstyles played the biggest part of helping it get healthy 🤍 I love her sm for that and I’m learning to love my hair too."

Ad

Ad

Multiple pro wrestling stars reacted to Kai's new look, including AEW's Willow Nightingale. She seemed pleasantly surprised by the WWE Superstar's hairdo and posted the following comment:

"Who is she?!?! [emojis]," Nightingale wrote.

AEW's Willow Nightingale commented on Dakota's new look [Image source: Kai's Instagram handle]

Current WWE champion offered Dakota Kai a title shot

WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega recently picked Dakota Kai as her first challenger for the gold. However, it depends on the creative team whether they want to book the match. Last Friday, Vega defeated Chelsea Green to become the new titleholder.

Ad

In an interview with Screen Rant, Zelina Vega offered the first shot at her Women's United States Title to Kai due to their close bond.

"Dakota, I would love to give her the first shot. I’m just saying. Dakota Kai gets first shot. I would love that. She has become like a sister to me," Vega said.

Only time will tell when the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion returns to in-ring action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More