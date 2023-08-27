"DAMIAN PRIEST'S SON IS ALL ELITE" - AEW fans amused as debuting star gets squashed on Collision

Wrestling fans on the internet have some fun time as WWE Superstar Damian Priest's younger, look-a-like version, appeared on AEW Collision this week and many claim it's his son.

Damian Priest is currently one of the most prominent stars in WWE, and in the wrestling industry, as a whole. He is also the current holder of the Money in the Bank contract, increasing his chances of becoming the world champion for the first time in the future. Furthermore, The Judgment Day member is popular online as well.

Recently, Priest became "meme material" for users with his expressions at Summerslam. Meanwhile, The Punisher of The Judgment Day featured once again during an online conversation on "X" social media platform. This time because of a match on the latest episode of AEW Collision.

On AEW's Saturday show this week, Big Bill (fka Big Cass), accompanied by 'The Absolute' Ricky Starks, stepped inside the sqaured circle for a match against a local competitor, Vary Morales. The fans are convinced the local talent resembled WWE star, Damian Priest. To be precise, he had the "Archer of Infamy" former appearence of Priest.

The competitor was squashed by Big Bill in minutes. Meanwhile, fans are all over the idea of Bill's opponent looking like Priest, as they present their own opinions and with fun theories, claiming him to be Priest's son. Here is how the fans reacted to Damian Priest's look-a-like:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How Damian Priest feels about AEW and if he would ever go All Elite

Currently, Damian Priest might be enjoying the best run of his career, being a vital cog of one of the most dominant factions in the world, The Judgment Day. He also holds the Money in the Bank briefcase for a world title opportunity, at a time and place of his choosing. Hence, it is unlikely to see Priest going "All Elite" any time soon.

Nonetheless, Priest once commended a decision by Tony Khan and AEW higher-ups, which suggests that he has nothing against the promotion. Speaking to CBS Sports, Damian opened up on the Jacksonville-based promotion aqcuiring his previous wrestling promotion, ROH:

"With the purchase, it’s good, It’s going to stay alive. That’s good for the business. That’s good for everybody. And at least that legacy of Ring of Honor won’t die, you know what I mean? I think that’s always, that’s cool. And I don’t know whatever plans they have but hopefully, it just continues giving people opportunities for a platform to follow their dreams. So I’m all for it." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Only time can tell if fans will ever see The Punisher of The Judgment Day on the All Elite promotion some day.

Sound off in the comments section below where you feel Priest should wrestle.