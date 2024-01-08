Damian Priest spotted with former WWE star after AEW exit [Photo]

Damian Priest was spotted earlier today with a certain former AEW star. The two revealed that their meeting was coincidental, and they spent time with one another. The former AEW name in question is QT Marshall.

A month and a half ago, Marshall revealed that he was leaving All Elite Wrestling after spending almost five years with the company. He also played a big role backstage, so this departure affected most members of the promotion.

On Twitter, QT Marshall posted a picture of himself with Damian Priest. The two were a tag team known as the Real Life Heelz when the latter was still known as Punisher Martinez. In 2016, they appeared once in Ring of Honor as a duo when they took on Leon St. Giovanni and Shaheem Ali.

"Ran into an old friend at MCO…he said he liked my shirt! My first ever action figure announced plus a free meal…today was a good day!"

With there being some interest within WWE towards QT Marshall, a possible reunion between the two could be in the works sometime in the future.

Rhea Ripley claims Damian Priest will win a championship in 2024

Being the man who currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, many are still wondering when Damian Priest will cash this in and whether he will pull off capturing a world title.

On Twitter, a user brought up a thread asking fans who they believed was one WWE Superstar who was due for a world title run in 2024. Rhea Ripley mentioned the Archer of Infamy, possibly teasing that Señor Money in the Bank could cash in very soon.

As of late, he has been attempting to cash in on Seth Rollins, as he is the one holding the World Heavyweight title on RAW, but he has had several unsuccessful attempts.

2023 was a great year for the Judgment Day, as at a point in the year, four out of five of the members had championship gold. They could keep this up in 2024 and go for even bigger aspirations.

