Rhea Ripley believes current WWE Superstar should win a World Championship in 2024

Rhea Ripley believes that current WWE star and her Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest, is long overdue for a World Championship run in 2024.

Priest is one-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, alongside Finn Balor. He is also the Money in the Bank contract holder and has had several unsuccessful attempts to cash in his contract.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley suggested that if there's one superstar who should win a World Championship this year, it's Priest.

Vince Russo wants WWE star Damian Preist to break away from The Judgment Day

Damian Priest was the first official member to join The Judgment Day when Edge formed the faction.

However, Vince Russo believes that The Punisher should part ways with the group and return to singles competition. During his time in NXT, Priest was a singles wrestler and captured the NXT North American Championship.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that Priest quitting The Judgment Day would make him a "major player". He said:

"Like I said, the only thing worth anything is you gotta get Damian Priest out of there. Make him a major player. The rest of it is a freaking joke."

This past Monday on RAW: Day 1, Priest made his latest attempt at cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. During the main event between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, he tried his best to win the World Heavyweight Championship but was unable to.

Priest and Finn Balor are in their second reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo won the titles by dethroning Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The Judgment Day duo recently defended their championships against The Creed Brothers.

