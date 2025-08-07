  • home icon
  "Damn He's Going to Be Out Even Longer," "We Miss You"- Fans Erupt After Buddy Matthews Shares a Heartbreaking Update 

"Damn He’s Going to Be Out Even Longer," "We Miss You"- Fans Erupt After Buddy Matthews Shares a Heartbreaking Update 

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 07, 2025 18:16 GMT
Buddy Matthews
Buddy Matthews is a former WWE star (source: AEW's X account)

Buddy Matthews recently shared a heartbreaking update. Fans have now reacted to the news.

Matthews has been one of the top stars in AEW ever since he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion. Earlier this year, he competed at the Grand Slam Australia event, where he competed for the Continental Championship against Kazuchika Okada. However, Matthews injured himself during his entrance. He managed to complete the match but ended up losing. Since then, he has been out of action due to his injury that took place at Grand Slam.

The former WWE star recently took to social media to announce that he's heading into surgery to repair his injured ankle.

"Update: heading into surgery to repair my ankle," Matthews wrote.

Since he provided this update, fans have taken to social media to send their best wishes to the AEW star. Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)
Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Rhea Ripley explains the importance of Buddy Matthews in her life

It's a well-known fact that Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews have been in a relationship for the past couple of years. The couple finally tied the knot last year. They are often seen online enjoying each other's company amidst their busy schedules.

During a recent interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, Rhea Ripley mentioned how important it is for her to have a partner like the AEW star, who understands what she's going through in her professional life.

"Umm, it's needed. It's very much needed. Umm, this is such a wild, strange, weird business, and a lot of people don't understand it. So to be able to find a spouse that, like, actually understands everything that you're going through and isn't gonna judge you or get mad at you for you not being able to respond on a work day. Like that stuff, that is, like, so crucial to me and beneficial because, like, I don't have to explain myself," she said.
youtube-cover

We hope to see Buddy Matthews fully recovered from his injury and back in the ring soon.

