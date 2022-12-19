Dan Lambert weighs in on AEW star Chris Jericho's in-ring work (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has had a 30-plus-year career, filled with many highs and lows. Jericho's accomplishments as a professional wrestler are well known. He has participated in numerous promotions all over the world for the past three decades.

Last year, Dan Lambert made his AEW debut before taking on the role of spokesperson for the stars like Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page. He then engaged in a memorable feud with the Inner Circle, a Jericho-led stable that defeated the American Top Team and Men of the Year (Sky and Page) at Full Gear in 2021.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Dan Lambert admired Chris Jericho's wrestling technique and his wrestling knowledge.

"He really, really is, it's crazy and it's not like the guy is 6 foot 4, 265 with three you know percent body fat that can jump through, you know, jump into the Raptors and the most athletic person in the world to begin with either it's this guy is just he's just doing it because he gets it and he's just better at everybody else and understanding the sport of professional wrestling," Lambert said. (4:17 - 4:43)

Jim Cornette believes that Chris Jericho should learn wrestling from former AEW tag team champion

Chris Jericho is likewise proud to work for AEW and isn’t afraid to express it. Because Jericho is a seasoned pro wrestler, he doesn’t care what his detractors have to say.

Jim Cornette thinks that Chris Jericho should study wrestling from the former WWE Tag Team Champions FTR. He advised Jericho and Jon Moxley to develop their matchmaking skills:

"It's hard to follow on TV. It's better in the arena when you can see the whole scene of chaos. Otherwise, this was an example of what you can do when you take the business seriously, you're good at it, and you can project an aura that you are serious about. And Moxley and Jericho could learn from all of these guys. Shows of hands, I'll tell you that. It didn't get old. It wasn't like, 'Oh my God, we're seeing this again and again.' Just repetition and back. They exchanged advantages at different points, but they still it kept it fresh," Jim Cornette said. (10:45 - 11:30)

Despite the fact that Jim Cornette is renowned for his harsh criticism, nobody can forget what The Wizard did last week on AEW Dynamite. He lost to Action Andretti in a single competition on. Many fans believed it would be a typical squash match.

Do you agree with the remarks Cornente made about Chris Jericho? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

