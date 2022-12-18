Wrestling veteran urges Chris Jericho and former AEW World Champion to learn how to wrestle from ex-WWE stars

Chris Jericho and 3-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley should learn wrestling from former WWE Tag Team Champions FTR, according to Jim Cornette.

FTR and The Briscoes clashed at ROH Final Battle 2022 in a Double Dog Collar Match. It was a spectacular bout that lived up to expectations as the challengers defeated FTR to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

This was their third match against each other and arguably their best. Jim Cornette reviewed the contest on his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast. He stated that Chris Jericho should learn how to put together a violent bout from the two tandems.

"It's hard to follow on TV. It's better in the arena when you can see the whole scene of chaos. Otherwise, this was an example of what you can do when you take the business seriously, you're good at it, and you can project an aura that you are serious about. And Moxley and Jericho could learn from all of these guys. Shows of hands, I'll tell you that. It didn't get old. It wasn't like, 'Oh my God, we're seeing this again and again.' Just repetition and back. They exchanged advantages at different points, but they still it kept it fresh," Jim Cornette said. (10:45 - 11:30)

Jim Cornette feels Chris Jericho and the AEW EVPs are abusing their backstage influence

Since CM Punk's suspension, numerous negative stories have come out about the former AEW World Champion, some of them involving Chris Jericho and The Elite. Jim Cornette suggested that the aforementioned people have been abusing their power.

"As soon as they [The Elite and Chris Jericho] thought they could get away with it they got in Tony's [Khan] ear and said- 'oh and it fit the MO that Jericho was working. Oh yeah he's a former Ring of Honor Champion' of some description, the TV title or whatever, so they could actually convince Tony who is obviously susceptible to believing the lies of his friends, oh yeah just it fits the angle, and they brought him back specifically to give Punk the finger." [1:36 - 2:06]

Colt Cabana made his television return in controversial fashion to challenge Chris Jericho, while The Elite seemingly mocked CM Punk on an episode of Dynamite. Amidst all the chaos, Punk is unlikely to be seen in AEW again.

