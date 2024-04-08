Danhausen accuses fellow AEW star of stealing his wallet

AEW star Danhausen recently accused another member of the promotion of stealing his wallet.

This would be House of Black's Brody King. The Very Nice, Very Evil star has been known as one of the stars with a unique gimmick within the company, and one of those who has gained popularity since joining the promotion. He is known as one of the comic reliefs in All Elite Wrestling, and someone who has a habit of directly "cursing" others.

On X social media platform, he made a straight-to-the-point accusation, as he directly namedropped Brody King and claimed that he had stolen his wallet. He did not provide any more details regarding the encounter.

Expand Tweet

Danhausen was spotted with two WWE Hall of Famers during WrestleMania weekend

The AEW star was also in attendance at this year's WrestleCon in Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania XL, taking place in the same area. Many names across the industry, not necessarily from WWE, have also been spotted at the event. These include the Hardy Boyz and Dustin Rhodes.

On Twitter, Danhausen shared a photo he took with WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita. Stratus was partly inducted as part of the Class of 2013, while Lita was inducted a year later as part of the Class of 2014.

Expand Tweet

The popular star has not been seen on AEW programming in more than three months. He was last spotted competing in the Battle Royal during the Worlds End Zero Hour pre-show. Since then, he has been competing on the independent circuit.

It remains to be seen when he'll return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He was last seen being affiliated with the Best Friends, but he may have to deal with some adjustments, as Trent Beretta turned heel on them earlier this week on Dynamite.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Danhausen make a return to AEW soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion