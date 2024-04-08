[Photo] Trish Stratus and Lita seen with major AEW star

An AEW star was recently spotted with WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus.

Trish and Lita are former WWE Women's Champions and played a major part during the Attitude Era. The duo inspired many young female to get into professional wrestling. However, it seems they have another fan in AEW star Danhausen.

The star has been one of the most unique characters in wrestling. He has risen to the top after being a viral name on different social media platforms.

During the WrestleMania weekend, many wrestling stars and legends appear at different events for meet and greet and signings. Veterans Lita and Trish Stratus made a similar appearance at this year's WrestleCon.

Earlier today, Danhausen took to X/Twitter and posted a picture with the two legends.

"Danhausen has wrestling mania," he shared.

The 33-year-old star joined AEW in January 2022. Despite being a top act in the promotion, he hasn't wrestled many matches during his stint. However, that doesn't hurt his popularity. The crowd goes into a frenzy every time he appears. His latest appearance in the company took place at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

AEW star Taya Valkyrie calls Trish Stratus her inspiration

Speaking in an interview with Monopoly Events, the former WWE Superstar praised Trish Stratus and said the latter inspired Taya.

"Well, I mean especially Trish Stratus, because Trish obviously is Canadian. I always looked up to her for ever and ever and ever. I absolutely adore her, I love everything that she's done, and I obviously always strive to, you know, follow in her footsteps, as well as Lita, who also went to Mexico just like me. I remember reading her book and being like, 'Oh, yeah," she said.

Trish Stratus last appeared in WWE during a feud with Becky Lynch. The star is one of the pioneers of women's wrestling and her recent partnership with Zoey Stark earned a lot of praise from critics and fans alike. It remains to be seen when she will return to the promotion.

