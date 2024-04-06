Photo: Matt and Jeff Hardy spotted with WWE veteran ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE has invaded Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL Weekend, which means the world of pro wrestling has followed for their annual week of events that coincide with WWE's biggest show of the year. The Hardy Boyz are among the AEW stars in The City of Brotherly Love, and they have spent some time with a few legends today.

The 10th annual WrestleCon event kicked off on Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Philadelphia. The premier wrestling fan convention features live matches, meet & greets, Q&S sessions, and other happenings. This year some of the key stars announced are Ronda Rousey, Sting, Matt Riddle, Los Boricuas, Perry Saturn, Ric Flair, and Scott Steiner, among others, including AEW stars and ECW Originals.

Matt Hardy hinted at a major WrestleMania moment this week. He and his brother Jeff Hardy are set to appear at WrestleCon, while Matt's wife Reby Hardy is also appearing with her Gothic Baby. Matt took to X/Twitter today to share a photo with Tony Atlas. The 2006 WWE Hall of Famer is known as one of the strongest pro wrestlers ever. Mr. USA occasionally wrestles on the independent scene and even teamed with Bob Orton Jr. to win the SICW Tag Team Championship in March 2023.

"With Mr U.S.A. Tony Atlas," Matt Hardy wrote with the photo below.

Matt then shared a photo of him and his brother with one of their AEW colleagues - Dustin Rhodes.

"With 'The Natural' Dustin Rhodes," Matt Hardy wrote with the photo below.

Matt Hardy's potential future with AEW and WWE

Matt Hardy has been wrestling since making his debut in 1992 at the age of 18. The 49-year-old has just admitted that he does think about the end of his in-ring career.

Hardy recently confirmed that his AEW contract was expiring. The 10-time WWE tag team champion checked back in weeks later to reveal a major update on his contract status, his future, and a potential announcement, but since then he's surprised many fans by stating that he would like to wrestle for two more years.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, the two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion said he wants to keep going for two more years, only if he's capable. He went on to talk in-depth about his health and why he wants to keep wrestling for two years.

"I've had time off, but just the way my body felt so good during that time, that makes me feel like I can go for a little bit longer. But I would love to do another two years, especially if I'm capable... because I feel like I don't have to do the things the young guys do," Matt Hardy said. [From 07:51 to 08:18]

Matt Hardy's AEW future is currently not confirmed as he is reportedly yet to sign a deal to stay with the promotion.

