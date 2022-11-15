Create

Danhausen breaks character to send fellow AEW star a stern message amidst potential heel turn

By Rosanne Raphael
Modified Nov 15, 2022 01:32 AM IST
Over the past few weeks, Danhausen has been sharing cryptic messages on potentially turning heel. The AEW star recently appeared on Rampage where he was interrupted by The Factory.

Since signing with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, the star has showcased impressive moves in the ring. Despite having reduced time in the ring as compared to other talents in the promotion, he has competed in tag team matches and singles matches across AEW programming.

He is currently associated with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends and accompanies them to their matches. His ability to 'curse' his opponents has enabled him to get the upper hand. Last week, he was attacked by QT Marshall's stable.

Following the show, the 32-year-old star took to Twitter to respond to Marshall dismissing his 'curse.' He referenced lyrics to the song 'Ugly' by Code Orange, the same band behind WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's current theme while sharing a dark and eerie clip of him teasing a heel turn:

"Green is the color of power and greed, but now blood red is the only thing I can see." tweeted Danhausen.
Green is the color of power and greed, but now blood red is the only thing I can see. twitter.com/qtmarshall/sta… https://t.co/dKEyNKfhcS

What did Twitter have to say about Danhausen's cryptic tweet?

The wrestling world has been a fan of Danhausen since his debut on All Elite Wrestling. The Very Nice, Very Evil One's comical gimmick and looks have captivated fans and kept them on the edge of their seats.

Given his recent tweets and images, fans on Twitter are eagerly looking forward to a potential heel turn by the AEW star:

@DanhausenAD No more very nice, very evil! Only EVIL https://t.co/CcmA5rSUPa
@DanhausenAD The Factory better watch their back👀 https://t.co/bZpS0YhZCi
@DanhausenAD If this amounts to evil hausen then I'm all for it 🔥
@DanhausenAD No more very nice…Time to end this… https://t.co/xiw2bd5mEb
@DanhausenAD very evil, very evil
@DanhausenAD No more Mr. Very Nice Guy
@DanhausenAD Darkhausen incoming!

He had an expansive career on the independent circuit and held gold before he was associated with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Would you like to see The Very Nice, Very Evil One turn heel and give up his comical ghoulish gimmick? Sound off in the comments.

Edited by Ken Cameron
