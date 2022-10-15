Which band created Bray Wyatt’s new WWE entrance theme - Shatter?

Bray Wyatt recently returned on WWE SmackDown and cut an emotional promo for the main event of the show. He thanked fans for supporting him during his hardships and “saving his life.” The audience expected Wyatt to be in his new character, but what came out was the human being behind The Fiend mask.

“I lost my career, I lost two people who were very, very close to me, and I lost my way. I got to a point where I thought that everything that Id’ ever done here was all meaningless, that nothing I ever did has mattered to anyone. And I was wrong.”

WWE still dropped teasers on Bray Wyatt's rumored new persona. During his return on SmackDown, Wyatt had a completely different entrance theme. He arrived with his signature lantern in hand, but to the sound of “he’s got the whole world in his hands.”

Earlier, Wyatt had an entrance theme named ‘Live in Fear’ which was tweaked to a heavy metal version for The Fiend character called ‘Let Me In.’ The band Code Orange is responsible for making both the new theme and the previous ones. It is an American hardcore punk band that formed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2008, while the members were still in high school.

Jami Morgan, vocalist and studio drummer, Reba Meyers, keyboardist/programmer, guitarist, vocalist, and visual artist Eric "Shade" Balderose, bassist Joe Goldman, and guitarist Dominic Landolina currently make up the "Code Orange." Drummer Max Portnoy has also been included in the lineup since October 2021.

Bray Wyatt’s current WWE entrance theme is named “shatter” as per the group.

Things have spiced up on the blue brand ever since Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules. Rumors of the real-life personifications of the Firefly Fun House characters forming the fabled Wyatt 6 have become widespread. To add further fuel to the fire, WWE SmackDown ended abruptly with the words:-

“You got no idea who you’re dealing with, do you? Oh, but you will.”

The lights had turned dark and the WWE Universe awaits for the solution to this cryptic warning.

Who is rumored to join Bray Wyatt in WWE?

The Wyatt 6 could have some expected names. According to the latest reports, multiple superstars are set to return to WWE. Among them is Taylor Rotunda, who is popularly known as Bo Dallas. Bray’s younger brother is expected to join Firefly Fun House as the Ramblin’ Rabbit character or even The Fiend.

Former 205 Live star Colin Delaney is expected to be the first member of the Wyatt 6. Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is also rumored to be joining The Fiend after transitioning to the dark side. A prodigy of independent circuits, Chelsea Green is another name that is often linked to Wyatt.

The Fiend could also reunite with his former member, Alexa Bliss. Currently, both superstars are separated into different brands. Little Miss Bliss’ betrayal at WrestleMania 37 is another reason why Bray Wyatt may eventually come for her. “The Fiend never forgets!” and Bliss might be on the receiving end of his wrath.

