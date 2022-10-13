Rivalry renewed with former champion, unexpected addition to a faction? - 5 ways Chelsea Green could return to WWE 

A stuntwoman and prodigy of independent wrestling, Chelsea Green, is rumored to be returning to WWE. She was previously signed to the company between 2018 and 2021, primarily appearing on NXT. However, the star was released from her contract last year due to budget cuts.

Following her WWE exit, Green has competed in several notable promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). She is a former IMPACT Knockouts Champion who recently wrestled at the Bound for Glory event in a Tag Team Match on October 7.

Amidst rumors of her WWE return, we will look at five ways Chelsea Green could make her highly-anticipated comeback.

#5. Ambush a champion

WWE could decide to push Chelsea Green into the main event scene as she could attack the RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion upon her potential return. Previously, the company had big plans for her, but those were spoiled due to her injury.

Bianca Belair could be the preferred target in the possible ambush scenario. Chelsea is currently nailing her heel persona in IMPACT Wrestling, and a shift to WWE with the same character could benefit her. In fact, she may join Damage CTRL and strengthen the faction's dominance in the women's division.

Chelsea Green's inclusion in Bayley's stable could also open up numerous exciting storyline ideas. If she manages to dethrone Belair, a legit power struggle between The Role Model and Green could be on the cards.

#4. Start her own faction on WWE SmackDown

Green could be a capable leader

While the RAW women's division has its share of factions, the blue brand lags behind in this aspect. SmackDown is yet to have a female stable, which is surprising considering Triple H's recent booking patterns.

The head of creative could be planning to add new life to the women's division of SmackDown, and a Chelsea Green-led stable could help with the potential idea.

If she joins forces with current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, the group will likely be a formidable threat heading into Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

#3. Join Bianca Belair in her fight against Damage CTRL

A reinforcement for Belair

The EST of WWE barely survived her Extreme Rules showdown with Bayley and her stooges. Despite failing to dethrone Belair, The Role Model has continued to target her rival on weekly television.

Meanwhile, Asuka and Alexa Bliss have seemingly been sidelined from the rivalry, leaving the champion fending for herself. Candice LeRae might be the next ally for Bianca Belair, as hinted on the red brand. Yet, the numbers advantage is still with Damage CTRL.

Evening the odds in this storied feud could be Chelsea Green after a surprise return on the next edition of RAW. Saving Belair and LeRae could gain the star a massive pop and portray her as a credible babyface.

#2. Feud with Liv Morgan

Chelsea Green has some history with the former SmackDown Women's Champion that dates back to 2020. Green made her main roster debut on the November 13 edition of SmackDown and participated in a Fatal Four-Way Qualifying Match against Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Tamina.

Morgan eventually won the bout and secured a spot in the SmackDown women's team for Survivor Series. It was later revealed that Green was supposed to be the original winner of the match but the plans changed due to her wrist injury.

This contest marked her last appearance in the promotion as she was released after months of inactivity. WWE could pick up from where they left off by having Chelsea Green return for a feud with The Miracle Kid. The latter has seemingly ended her rivalry with Ronda Rousey, and a fresh start against Green could help her remain relevant on TV.

#1. Chelsea Green could be part of the Wyatt 6

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen Me, loving every minute of the internet continuing to keep me relevant Me, loving every minute of the internet continuing to keep me relevant 😁⬇️ https://t.co/TIvV2nXJFH

Chelsea Green's potential entry in WWE after Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022 might be more than an uncanny coincidence. Like the rumors surrounding Bo Dallas, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion may have a more prominent role in the potential "Wyatt 6" saga.

The Eater of the Worlds currently has four puppets in his Firefly Fun House. Multiple theories have suggested that the role of Abby the Witch could be portrayed by Liv Morgan or Alexa Bliss in the coming months. However, Triple H could pull off a major swerve by introducing Green in the eerie role.

Chelsea Green's previous gimmick in the company was that of a psychopath, a persona she has become renowned for of late. The bizarre personality of The Lunatic Lush could mirror that of the puppet and make her a natural fit for Wyatt's potential faction.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes