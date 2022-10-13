Released WWE Superstar seemingly teases return amidst Chelsea Green rumors

Could the potential WWE return of Chelsea Green bring back another released talent as well, namely Matt Cardona?

With rumors swirling about WWE's renewed interest in Chelsea Green, speculation is rife among fans about whether her husband will return to the company with her.

Former Game Changer Wrestling World Champion and current IMPACT Wrestling Superstar Matt Cardona took to social media to post a throwback photo of himself as Zack Ryder when he was in WWE. You can check out the image in the embedded tweet below.

While this could simply be nothing more than Cardona trolling people on social media, one has to believe that WWE would be crazy to not want someone like him back on their roster, as he has more than proved himself during his time away from the company.

WWE has "significant interest" in Chelsea Green

In terms of where the Green rumors started, they came from the often-reliable WrestleVotes earlier today.

The social media account posted that there is significant interest in bringing back Green, and there is speculation that if a deal is offered, it will be for the main roster.

"I'm told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it's for the main roster. Time will tell," WrestleVotes tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below.

For what it's worth, on today's edition of Fightful's List & Ya Boy, Sean Ross Sapp stated that as of a few weeks ago, Green had not heard from WWE, but he would work to follow up and find out more.

What do you make of Matt Cardona's tweet? Do you think that Green and Cardona could potentially be on their way back to WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

