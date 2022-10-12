What happened when Chelsea Green debuted on WWE SmackDown?

Chelsea Green is currently one of the best-known female wrestlers outside WWE. She is primarily seen in IMPACT Wrestling alongside Deonna Purrazzo and sometimes with her real-life partner Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). Although she's doing well now, Green suffered some setbacks during her time with the Stamford-based promotion.

After failing to win the sixth season of Tough Enough, Green took part in the promotion's tryouts and was signed in August 2018. She debuted in NXT at a live event in October of that same year. Unfortunately, she suffered an injury during the March 2019 NXT tapings and was sidelined until June.

After spending some time with the developmental brand and an appearance at the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble, she was called up to SmackDown in the same year. Her first match in the blue brand was a Fatal Four-way Qualifying Match to earn a spot in that year's Survivor Series team.

She went up against Tamina, Natalya, and Liv Morgan. There were plans for Green to win the match, but she suffered a wrist injury, and Morgan emerged as the winner.

The aforementioned bout ended up being her last appearance for the promotion, as she was released in April 2021 after months of inactivity.

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back Chelsea Green

The 31-year-old has kept herself busy outside WWE since departing the company last year. Meanwhile, her recent work seems to have gained the attention of her former promotion.

As reported by WrestleVotes, the Stamford-based company is interested in bringing her back on the main roster.

"I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell."

For now, there's still no guarantee that the star will return to WWE in the coming months. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion.

