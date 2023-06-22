Danhausen breaks silence after CM Punk pays homage to him in AEW Dynamite return

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, CM Punk made a surprising return after nearly 10 months. He also paid tribute to Danhausen in the episode. The Very Nice, Very Evil One has broken his silence following the homage.

After a hard-fought opening battle, The Gunns managed to defeat the Hardys after Bullet Club Gold interfered. This was the first time The Charismatic Enigma has been pinned in 2023.

Following the match, the Gunns, Juice Robinson, and Jay White attacked The Hardys. Ricky Starks rushed in to help but unfortunately wasn't enough to turn the tide on his own. FTR showed up shortly after, and they did not come alone; CM Punk made his Dynamite return along with them to take out the Gunns and Bullet Club Gold.

One interesting fact was that Punk wore a Danhausen shirt. The Very Nice, Very Evil One reacted to the homage and claimed that he and The Second City Saint were no longer enemies.

"Pepsi Phil in a Danhausen shirt on #AEWDynamite you are no longer my enemy you are my best friend now," Danhausen tweeted.

Following the brawl, CM Punk laid out the challenge for an eight-person tag team match at this week's AEW Collision. The match was later made official.

