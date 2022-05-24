Top AEW star calls out WWE legend The Rock to answer a fascinating question

AEW star Danhausen has taken to Twitter to seek advice from WWE legend The Rock to prepare for his upcoming match.

At Double or Nothing 2022, Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil will join forces with Hook for the first time to face the team of Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling.

The bout will go down on Buy-In on May 29th, which will air live on the company's YouTube channel. The face-painted star appears to be running low on confidence, especially after suffering a crushing loss at the hands of Nese in his in-ring debut a few weeks ago.

Earlier today, Danhausen requested The Rock to teach him how to build a muscular physique like him inside a week.

"Hello @TheRock ~ Danhausen here again (fellow famous Hollywood celebrity) ~ how does Danhausen become as very muscled, very evil as you in less than a week for his ppv debuthausen?" Danhausen tweeted.

This isn't the first time Danhausen has called out The Brahma Bull on Twitter.

A few months ago, The Very Nice, Very Evil Superstar drew the 50-year-old veteran's attention after reviewing the ZOA energy drink, a product introduced by The Great One.

To his surprise, The Rock acknowledged the AEW star's comedy sketch and even gave him a shout-out.

The Rock has shared his thoughts on AEW

Ryan Satin @ryansatin The Rock says he watches AEW The Rock says he watches AEW https://t.co/6FPENXhVYA

While several WWE Superstars have badmouthed AEW since its inception, The Rock certainly hasn't.

A few years ago, The People's Champ, via his Instagram live, revealed that he watches AEW and is pleased with the company's rapid success:

"Yeah, I watch AEW—of course I do. I'm very happy for the success of that company, because it's always a good thing and it creates a hunger, which is good," he said.

Likewise, John Cena has disclosed that while he doesn't watch AEW, he believes competition brings out the best in everybody.

