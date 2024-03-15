Danhausen hints at big feud with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion outside AEW

AEW star Danhausen has set tongues wagging as he hinted at a big feud with a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. That man is none other than Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler.

Nemeth, who made his name in the Stamford-based promotion, recently signed up with TNA and is also the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion. He is also known to have a huge online presence, and that is what Danhausen took advantage of.

The face-painted enigma was taken to Twitter to post two separate images of Nemeth and himself, posing with their eyes looking a certain way.

Given that AEW has a penchant for letting wrestlers from other promotions come and perform on their shows, this could be the making of a new rivalry.

Former WWE star Dolph Ziggler references The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels

Since leaving WWE, Ziggler has been quiet and getting along with his business. The Show Off recently took to Twitter to reference The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels and joked that tied them for the match of the year.

Nemeth referenced WrestleMania 26 when Taker and Shawn took on each other in a Career vs Streak match. In the same year, Nemeth and Bryan Danielson had a match at Bragging Rights, which the latter won by submission.

Taking to Twitter, Ziggler hilariously wrote:

"never forget that only a couple years into the biz, myself & Daniel Bryanson TIED the undurtaker and sean michaels for 'WWE MATCH OF THE YEAR' hahaha anyway, here’s wonderwall.”

Ziggler wrote that message by posting a video of himself and Bryan duking it out at the Bragging Right event. While it is not known why he did that, it was hilarious.

What is also notable is that Nemeth did not spell the names of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels correctly.

