Former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth aka Dolph Ziggler brags about matching incredible Undertaker feat

WWE released Dolph Ziggler in September 2023, ending his 19-year tenure. The star has just pointed out how he and another top star "tied" The Undertaker and another Hall of Famer.

The superstars of RAW and SmackDown had a big year in 2010. WrestleMania 26 was headlined by The Undertaker defeating Shawn Michaels in the No DQ Streak vs. Career match. Bragging Rights was held in October, and Ziggler vs. Daniel Bryan was featured in the opener. The inter-promotional singles bout went just over 16 minutes before Bryan won via submission.

The Show-Off took to X today to share highlights from his Bragging Rights loss. Ziggler jokingly referred to how he and "Daniel Bryanson" tied "The Undurtaker" and "Sean Michaels" for Match of the Year.

"never forget that only a couple years into the biz, myself & Daniel Bryanson TIED the undurtaker and sean michaels for 'WWE MATCH OF THE YEAR' hahaha anyway, here’s wonderwall," he wrote.

Michaels vs. Undertaker won the 2010 Slammy Award for Moment of the Year. The ceremony did not feature a MOTY award. Bryan vs. Ziggler was praised by many as the best match on the Bragging Rights card.

Why did The Undertaker appear on WWE NXT?

The Undertaker made a special NXT appearance in October 2023, surprising fans at the Performance Center Arena in Orlando.

After Bron Breakker's loss to Carmelo Hayes in the main event that night, The Undertaker arrived and took out Rick Steiner's son.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, The Godfather revealed how he called Taker after the NXT debut and joked about his knees. The Phenom mentioned how the appearance was a favor to NXT boss Shawn Michaels.

"Well, after seeing that [The Undertaker on NXT], I called him and I told him, I said, 'Hey bruh, you better be careful. You’re gonna take out those brand new knees.' He said, 'Nah, nah, nah. I just did Shawn a favor,'" Godfather said.

Taker made just two WWE appearances in 2023. In addition to the NXT one, The Deadman appeared at RAW XXX for the show's 30th Anniversary earlier in the year. He came out as The American Bad*ss and took out LA Knight, then gave a nod to Bray Wyatt.

