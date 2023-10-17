WWE legend claims he was doing Shawn Michaels a favor with NXT appearance

Shawn Michaels, along with Triple H, recently booked the biggest episode of NXT in WWE history. One of the legends who made an appearance on the show was The Undertaker, who hilariously claimed that he was there as a favor to his former rival.

The Undertaker confronted Bron Breakker after the latter's loss to Carmelo Hayes in the main event of last week's NXT. Breakker was on the receiving end of a huge chokeslam, with The Deadman putting over Hayes in a huge way to end the biggest episode of NXT ever.

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather revealed that he recently spoke with The Undertaker regarding his NXT appearance. The American Badass jokingly told him that he was only there as a favor to Shawn Michaels.

"Well, after seeing that (The Undertaker on NXT), I called him and I told him, I said, 'Hey bruh, you better be careful. You’re gonna take out those brand new knees.' He said, 'Nah, nah, nah. I just did Shawn a favor.'" [H/T POST Wrestling]

It was The Undertaker's first-ever appearance on NXT and just his second WWE appearance of the year. He was at RAW is XXX earlier this year to celebrate the red brand's 30th anniversary.

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels backstage at NXT

One of the greatest rivalries in WWE history was between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. There was real animosity between the two legends in the 1990s, but they repaired their relationship to give fans a couple of amazing matches at WrestleMania 25 and 26.

In a video shared by WWE on Instagram, Michaels and The Undertaker were backstage at NXT. They had a hilarious and heartwarming interaction that would make any wrestling fan smile.

"Hey man, what's it take to get a job around here?" The Undertaker asked.

Shawn responded:

"You ain't gonna need it."

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels even joked about a possible match in the future. The Deadman's last match happened at WrestleMania 30 three years ago, while The Heartbreak Kid has not wrestled since WWE Crown Jewel in 2018.

Are you a fan of HBK's booking in NXT? Let us know in the comments section below!