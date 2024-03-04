Dolph Ziggler reacts after reuniting with Mandy Rose and female ex-WWE star

Former WWE world heavyweight champion Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth) was recently spotted with former NXT women's champion Mandy Rose and a current AEW star, and now Dolph has reacted to the reunion.

The female ex-WWE star in question is CJ Perry (fka Lana), who is currently signed with AEW. Recently, Perry shared a picture hanging out with Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler. CJ also mentioned that they are in Manchester for an event on X/Twitter.

Nemeth recently won the IWGP Global championship during his tour in New Japan Pro Wrestling months after his WWE release. He seems to be enjoying his time outside of wrestling, and he took notice of the picture of him with Mandy and Perry and reacted as shown below on X/Twitter:

Dolph Ziggler was also part of a romantic storyline angle with Mandy Rose and Otis during their time in WWE back in 2020.

Mandy Rose on whether she will return to wrestling

Mandy Rose was released from the WWE back in late 2022, and fans have been missing her in the ring ever since. While she is currently involved in other endeavors, Mandy was recently rumored to make her return.

Speaking on the Power Alphas Podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion shut down all the rumors regarding her in-ring return.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be back in WWE. I don’t know what the future holds. However, I’m enjoying my life a lot right now, and we’re getting married soon. We got a lot of big plans, a lot of trips, lot of exciting things in the works. So yeah, that’s your answer... You never shut doors. I will say, if I was to ever come back, it would be for my fans, for you guys. Because I know you guys miss me, and I miss you guys too." (H/T SEScoops)

Although Rose is uncertain about a WWE return, she could be seen somewhere else, like on AEW. Only time will tell if and when fans will see Mandy back in wrestling.

