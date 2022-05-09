Danhausen offers to curse WWE Hall of Famer for fellow AEW star Chris Jericho

AEW star Danhausen recently offered to help Chris Jericho by cursing the latter's former rival and WWE legend Ricky Steamboat.

Le Champion and Steamboat had a memorable rivalry back in 2009, culminating in a terrific match at that year's Backlash pay-per-view, where Jericho won. A few hours before, a Twitter user shared a clip from the bout. The former AEW Champion tweeted that it was one of his all-time favorite matches.

Danhausen quickly took note of Chris Jericho's tweet and asked if he wanted him to curse Ricky Steamboat. In closing, he also applauded Jericho's haircut. Check out Danhausen's hilarious tweet below:

"Chris do you need Danhausen to curse Rick Dragon or are you fine. Your new haircut is nice." tweeted Danhausen

Chris Jericho thinks very highly of Steamboat as during an episode of Talk is Jericho last year, the AEW star stated that the WWE Hall of Famer was better than 70% of the roster back in 2009.

Fans equally revere the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, as he's often considered by many as one of the most technically proficient workers of all time.

Chris Jericho is currently feuding with Eddie Kingston

Le Champion is embroiled in a deeply personal feud with The Mad King. The duo first competed at Revolution 2022, where Eddie Kingston. Soon after, Chris Jericho turned heel, formed his new stable, Jericho Appreciation Society, and has been on a collision course with Kingston and Proud & Powerful since then.

A couple of weeks back, Jericho threw a fireball on The Mad King's eye, injuring the latter in the process. On last week's Rampage, Eddie Kingston made his intentions about seeking revenge clear. By the looks of it, Kingston and Jericho could again go to war on May 29th's Double or Nothing 2022.

As for Daunhausen, he's scheduled to make his in-ring debut for AEW at the upcoming edition of Dynamite against Tony Nese. Fans can also expect Hook to make his presence felt during the match by being in Danhausen's corner.

