"Better than 70% of the roster after not working for 15 years" - Chris Jericho on WWE legend

Chris Jericho has stated that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat was better than 70% of the WWE roster following his return to wrestling in 2009.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was a recent guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho, where he praised the in-ring work of WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Ricky Steamboat.

Jericho, in reply to Austin's comments, said that Steamboat was better than a large chunk of the WWE roster when the legend returned to the ring in 2009, after a 15-year break:

"He (Steamboat) was better than 70% of the roster after not working for 15 years, that night. Then, Vince (McMahon) liked his work so much he put him in the ring for six months as a player-coach and he got better than 85%-90% of the guys. I got a chance to work with him quite a few times, and you mentioned house shows, to really get the idea of who Ricky Steamboat was a wrestler. And I agree with you a 1000%, even at that later stage, he was still excellent, excellent, excellent."

Chris Jericho has revealed that he asked Vince McMahon to bring in another legend when he was feuding with Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka in 2009. Steamboat's last match prior to returning to the ring was, incidentally, against Steve Austin in WCW.

Chris Jericho vs Ricky Steamboat

Roddy Piper, Jimmy Snuka and Ricky Steamboat face off against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 25! #RIPRoddyPiper pic.twitter.com/trs1hwtLFM — WrestlingMemories (@WrestleMemories) July 31, 2015

Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring for the first time in 25 years at WrestleMania 25, when he, along with Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka, faced Chris Jericho.

Steamboat faced Jericho once again, this time in a singles match at the pay-per-view following WrestleMania 25, Backlash. Jericho won both matches against Steamboat. He put the legend in the Walls of Jericho at Backlash to win.

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Steamboat at Backlash 2009 is an awesome match. Steamboat was incredible.@IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/7jlMc4PhLP — Ripken (@RipkenWN) March 25, 2021

